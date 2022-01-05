BMW’s new E Ink technology is one that needs to be seen to be understood. It’s hard to read about, and see pictures of, and truly understand what it’s like. Which is why BMW showed off the technology at the 2022 CES (Consumer Electronics Show). The new E Ink technology allows a car to completely change its exterior shade from white to black and back again, anywhere throughout the body of the car, with the push of a button. You have to see it to believe it.

In this new video, in which BMW showed off the iX Flow featuring E Ink for its virtual CES 2022 debut, you get to see exactly how it works and even hear from Stella Clarke, project leader for the iX Flow. Clarke explains how it works and the benefits of the technology. It’s an interesting technology that has more value than it might seem at first.

The BMW iX Flow can change its shade, throughout the entirety of the car, even the wheels. So the car can be white with black wheels, black with white wheels, all black, or all white, at any time, with just the push of a button. Additionally, different parts of the car can be changed, independently of others. So you can have a two-tone car, just a black hood, maybe a white roof, or even a checkerboard car. Whatever you want.

At first, you might think that a car that can change from black to white might be a bit trivial but it can actually be quite helpful. Can’t find your car in a parking lot? You could press a button and have it its entire body constantly flash from black to white, to catch your eye. Or maybe it could help display battery charge status, by making the car appear white when empty but fill up with black as it charges.

It’s an incredibly unique piece of technology that could have a wide range of applications moving forward. Is it ever going to make it to production? Tough to say but it’s nice to see BMW actually applying this tech to an automotive concept. Maybe, someday in the future, car color can change on your mood.