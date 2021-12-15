A new documentary made by MotorTrend and released yesterday commemorates sixty years of motorsport glory. This ten-minute documentary captures the raw emotions and innovative spirit that have driven MINI’s competitive “David vs Goliath” spirit since its inception, from the brand’s first foray into racing with John Cooper in the early 1960s to the modern-day success of the MINI John Cooper Race team operated by LAP Motorsports.

The beginning of the classic Mini as a racer in 1961, when John Cooper persuaded original Mini designer Sir Alec Issigonis to build a high-performance variation known as the Mini Cooper, is highlighted throughout. Within its first decade of existence, the car struck the ground running, winning the renowned Monte Carlo rally three times. It immediately established a reputation as the heroic underdog challenger, compensating for its lack of straight-line speed with remarkable handling and turning on tight racetracks.

This formula continues to make the MINI Cooper a contender among more traditional motorsport names like Porsche, BMW, Mazda and others. It also makes MINIs incredibly fun to drive for customers on the open road.

“Giant Killer: The Story of MINI Cooper”, celebrates 60 years of MINI’s racing heritage and shows how the current MINI JCW race team keeps the legacy alive and kicking,” said Patrick McKenna, Head of Marketing, Product and Strategy, MINI USA. “Our young team of race drivers carry the same underdog spirit of MINI’s motorsport history, which has helped the team capture three manufacturers’ championships in the past four years.”

The documentary also includes footage from the MINI JCW race team’s recent victories in the SRO TC America series in 2021. Three young, skilled drivers, Clayton Williams, Cristian Perocarpi, and Derek Jones, finished the season with two first-place results and an extra podium finish under the direction of fearless team owner and seasoned crew chief Luis Perocarpi.