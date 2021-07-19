While today we couldn’t imagine a MINI model without the name Cooper attached in its naming somewhere, it wasn’t always like that. As a matter of fact, the original Mini was never built with any sort of sportiness in mind. Instead, it was up to the brilliant mind of John Cooper to transform the original Mini into a rally winning legend. His work was so appreciated, cars have been named after him and the fastest models the British brand makes today are bearing the John Cooper Works logo on them.

To mark this special bond and 60 years of collaboration with the Cooper family, MINI launched a new limited-run hatch. Dubbed MINI Anniversary Edition, it will be built in just 740 units (a hint at the number 74 worn by the first MINI Cooper in a successful race track appearance) and can be had in MINI Cooper, Cooper S or John Cooper Works flavors. The MINI Anniversary Edition is a tribute to John Cooper, who passed away in 2000, and a testament to how maximum driving pleasure is enjoyed in his name today, in the premium small car segment.

These cars will come with exclusive design and equipment features. They are offered in British Racing Green metallic. Alternatively, Midnight Black metallic variant is available, and for MINI John Cooper Works the Rebel Green body color is also offered. All paint finishes are combined with a roof, exterior mirror caps, door handles and surrounds for the headlights and rear lights in white. Other exterior trim elements are offered in Piano Black high gloss.

These exterior features are complemented by white bonnet stripes and a red accent line and the number 74 on the bonnet and doors of the edition vehicles. The suspension with frequency-selective damping is supplemented is include as are 18-inch John Cooper Works light-alloy wheels in Circuit Spoke 2-tone design. The “COOPER” name logo can be found on the door sill trims, on the side scuttles, on the C-pillars and on the center spoke of the Nappa sports leather steering wheel.

Inside you’ll find John Cooper Works sports seats in Dinamica/leather Carbon Black finish, an anthracite-colored headliner, stainless steel pedal set and interior trim in Piano Black high-gloss. The red ring from the original John Cooper logo adorns the luggage compartment lid and the interior surface on the passenger side. On the driver’s side, the interior surface features the signatures of John, Mike and Charlie Cooper. Furthermore, the inside of the driver’s door frame features an emblem with John Cooper’s signature, the handwritten note “1 of 740” and the words “60 YEARS OF MINI COOPER – THE UNEXPECTED UNDERDOG”.