It was only yesterday when we talked about a BMW 3 Series with an unusual swap and now we have another example of what can happen when you let your imagination run wild for a custom 3er project. While the previous build paired a 318i E30 with a Honda S2000 engine, this one is about a newer 335i E90 with an LS swap.

Up for grabs on Cars & Bids, this 2007 3 Series Sedan has lost its standard inline-six 3.0-liter engine to make way for a significantly larger 5.3-liter V8 hooked up to a six-speed manual gearbox sourced from a Pontiac Firebird (of all things). While the car hasn’t been put on a dyno just yet, the engine should make well over 400 horsepower or at least 100 more than the stock turbocharged N54.

There’s more than raw power to this engine and gearbox swap as the 3 Series now sounds significantly more aggressive, partially thanks to a custom exhaust system. The list of modifications is quite extensive, including everything from 17-inch Apex wheels and blacked-out kidney grilles to aftermarket injectors and intake manifold.

The current owner bought the car back in March this year and is already looking to part ways with the German sports sedan fitted with an American heart. It came nicely equipped from the factory, featuring the Sport Package, adaptive xenon headlights, a power sunroof, and automatic windscreen wipers. It also boasts power-adjustable front seats with heating and memory function, along with keyless entry and push-button start.

It hasn’t been involved in any accidents and has racked up 128,100 miles (206,156 kilometers), with about 2,000 miles (3,218 kilometers) done by the seller after the engine swap. As it stands, the listing on Cars & Bids has generated a total of 18 bids, with the highest one being $13,310. The auction will come to an end on December 16.

You can find full details about the tuning parts at the first source link below.

[Source: Cars & Bids, Ralph Jones / YouTube]