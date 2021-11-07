A rather nasty accident has occurred in Spain, specifically in the La Rioja province in the north of the Iberian Peninsula, where a brand-new McLaren Artura collided head-on with a BMW 3 Series Sedan from the E90 generation. Details regarding the circumstances are not available at the moment of writing, but initial reports state everyone got out of the cars safe and sound. At the end of the day, that’s all that really matters.

The “MTC” license plate of the supercar could indicate the vehicle is a prototype that belongs to the manufacturer since the British marque uses those initials to refer to its McLaren Technology Centre located in Woking. While both cars will likely live to see another day, we don’t even want to imagine the repair bill for the McLaren. Fixing the 3er won’t be cheap either, but exotic cars are on another level when it comes to bringing them back on the road.

The extent of the damage is not known at this point, especially in the case of the McLaren as high-end vehicles tend to drive up the repair bill rather quickly due to their bespoke parts. Speaking of parts, availability is likely to be limited in the case of the Artura since the supercar was unveiled only several months ago.

It looks as though the accident took place after a left turn made by the McLaren, which by the way was built in a right-hand-drive specification. Since we don’t have all the details for the time being, it would be too premature to assume the Artura driver was at fault. Whatever happened, it sure looks like an expensive mistake.

The aftermath footage is not of the highest quality and therefore we can’t quite figure out whether the airbags deployed at the moment of impact. Those of the McLaren appear to be in place, but the airbag for the front passenger in the BMW seems like it was triggered during the crash.

[Source: Michel Bisag / YouTube]