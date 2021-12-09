We just recently learned of the BMW E30 M3 Enhanced by Redux, a British company that resto-mods original M3s. The M3 Enhanced by Redux is a reimagining of what the E30 M3 could have been, had the brand ever decided to make a CSL version. It’s significantly lighter, stiffer, and more powerful than the standard car was when new. That’s all well and good but if it doesn’t drive and handle with the same sort of specialness as the original, all of that extra work is for naught.

In this new video from Carfection, we get to check out the E30 M3 Enhanced by Redux, to see if it’s as good as it sounds. Redux is still a bit new to this, so it’s unfair to think it could be as good as something from, say, Singer. But its incredible spec sheet promises a lot.

Most of the body work has been redone in carbon fiber, save for the door skins and roof panel. However, if you want, Redux will do those panels in carbon as well. Even without those two in carbon fiber, the whole car only weighs 1,150 kg (2,535 lbs).

The body panels aren’t just about saving weight, The iconic boxy fender flares are 40mm wider at the front and 50mm wider at the rear, to accommodate the wider DTM-style 18″ wheels, which are needed for the larger AP Racing brakes. All of the main suspension components; control arms, rear trailing arms, anti-roll bars, and wheel carriers are modified as well.

Redux also modified the engine, increasing the bore from 2.3 liters to 2.5 liters and fitting it with new pistons, throttle bodies, and a Motec ECU. It now makes around 300 horsepower and revs to 8,200 rpm.

That all sounds great but what’s it actually like to drive? For that, we turn to Carfection. In this video, Carfection’s Henry Catchpole laps the E30 M3 Enhanced by Redux around the Bedford Autodrome and he claims that it genuinely feels like an E30 M3’s supposed to, just faster, more capable, and more playful. It comes with a shocking price tag but, if you can afford it, such a car might be worth it.

[Images credit: @reduxleichtbau and @alexpenfold on Instagram]