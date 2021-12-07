Even though auto shows might not be what they used to right now, the SEMA show was a rather impressive display this year, attracting gearheads from around the world and incredibly good-looking projects. One of them was a widebody BMW 850Ci. This 1995 8er was thoroughly transformed to impress everyone present. What we’re looking at here then is just the owner’s wet dream about his car.

The BMW 850Ci was developed in collaboration with Pandem and, when it was all said and done, became the world’s first E31 fitted with the Pandem widebody kit. Apart from that, the car also got BC Forged MLE61 wheels with a brushed clear center, brushed clear lip, and stainless hardware along with a nice set of Toyo R888R tires. A big brake kit was also installed up front, courtesy of Brembo, with the adjacent red calipers used in the mix.

A cat-back exhaust system from Supersprint brought the V12 engine to life while other changes included an aftermarket steering wheel, stud kit, dash cam, Toyo tire stickers and many others. In the end though, this turned out to be a spectacular car and we’re pretty sure the owner is very happy with the way everything came together. This BMW 850Ci gives now the vibes of a proper race car with a still very fresh design and plenty of power.

The video below shows everything you need to know about it while also showing how gracefully the E31 8 Series has aged over the decades. Let’s take a look!