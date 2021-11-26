The intriguing Concept XM will finally break cover on Monday as one of the most anticipated BMW models in years. Even if it will only be a concept car, M fans are eager to find out what could possibly top an X5/X6 M or the X7 M50i. It’s widely believed a production version will follow, and in the meantime, a short teaser video gives us a better look at the flagship SUV.

Published on Instagram, the clip confirms our suspicion the Concept XM will represent a significant departure in terms of styling compared to the other X models by adopting a far more angular design. We can see the front fascia in full with the illuminated contour of the stately kidney grille, flanked by ultra-slim LED headlights. But are those actually the only lights at the front? We’re getting the feeling the main clusters are below the DRLs, behind a heavily tinted panel. The video’s thumbnail shows a bit of light coming from below the part of the bumper between the upper sleek lights and what we believe are the low/high beams. Elsewhere, the front bumper looks quite aggressive and has massive air intakes.

Confirming previous rumors about the adoption of a plug-in hybrid powertrain, there is a charging port on the fender. Right above it sits the “XM” logo, while the two-tone alloy wheels have a seven-spoke design with the “BMW” lettering rather than the corporate badge. The entire side profile appears for a couple of seconds in the video, revealing a literally sharp design with a coupe-like silhouette more pronounced than on an X6.

You can tell by the angle of the beltline as it approaches the rear that BMW is going for the coupe look more than ever for an SUV, creating a profile reminiscent of the Lamborghini Urus. The LED strip of the taillights is imposingly wide, extending over the rear fender before dropping to meet the glossy black wheel arch. The latter’s shape accentuates the edgy styling of the Concept XM as all the other X models have much rounder wheel arches.

That is all we can see for the time being. Thankfully, the wait is nearly over. As previously mentioned, reports state the PHEV setup will combine a V8 with an electric motor for roughly 750 horsepower, but we’ll have to wait until November 29 to see whether the rumor is accurate or not.

[Source: BMW / Instagram]