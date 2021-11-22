To celebrate the upcoming holidays, MINI UK decided to to some charity work. Therefore, they got a MINI Electric all dressed up for the occasion and sent it off to raise money for three important charities: the MS Trust, Duchenne UK and Alzheimer’s Society. The dressing up part was done with the help of Twinkly. Why Twinkly? Because this MINI Electric was wrapped in no less than 2000 LED lights that can change color at the touch of a button.

The car will travel to various locations around the UK for five weeks, spreading holiday spirit and cheer. The project was started three years ago. The car was hand-wrapped by the man behind the project, Nicholas ‘Nico’ Martin. This year’s tour is actually a continuation of the one did last year, where Nico raised £5,000 for the MS Trust and Duchenne UK.

“I’m so pleased to be back with the Festive MINI charity tour. I just knew last year I had an opportunity to cheer people up and also to raise funds for the MS Trust and Duchenne UK. Both charities mean a lot to me – unfortunately my mother was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis six years ago, and in 2019 I was asked to take the Festive MINI to surprise an incredible young boy, Marcus Rooks, who was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. When I saw his face light up with so much joy and excitement, I realized that I had created something truly special. Ever since meeting him and learning about his condition, I’ve wanted to support him in any way I can.”

This year, Nico has introduced a guest charity spot taken up by Alzheimer’s Society and he has rallied support from MINI UK, Festive Lights and Italian smart lighting company Twinkly, to up the voltage on his project and make it bigger and better than ever, with an aim of raising as much money as possible for the three special causes.