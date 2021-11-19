The BMW i4 is still quite a long way out from being delivered to the first customers. Be it in the US or other parts of the world, we’re still waiting on it. The fact that the first reviews of the electric sports car have been published already adds further fuel to the fire and we know a lot of people are actually painfully waiting for the deliveries to kick off. In the meantime though, the online configurator went live this week, on the US website.

Therefore, you can now actually start working on your ideal configuration. The US website includes the two model choices that will be available stateside, the entry-level eDrive40 model and the top dog, M50 version. The base version starts at $55,400 and is a rear-wheel drive ordeal only. It has a 300 mile range and will do 0-60 in 5.5 seconds. However, the M50 version starts at $65,900 and it’s definitely worth the upgrade.

That’s because you get not just a faster car (0-60 in 3.7 seconds) but also because it’s a lot better equipped. For example, the BMW i4 eDrive40 comes without the M Sport package, which is included as standard on the M50. That’s an optional add-on worth $2,400 alone. That’s just one example, but the specs speak for themselves as well. The eDrive40 uses a single electric motor on the rear axle good for 340 horsepower while the M50 model uses two of them, for all-wheel drive, for a total of 544 horsepower.

The one advantage the less powerful car has is the range. According to BMW’s estimates, the eDrive40 i4 will do around 300 miles on a single charge while the M50 will cover only 245 miles. Now, depending on what your personal lifestyle dictates, we’d like know which BMW i4 works best for you and, especially, how your ideal configuration would shape up.

