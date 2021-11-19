The end of the year is fast approaching, and BMW is determined to make efforts in order to keep its luxury sales crown in the United States by fighting off Lexus and Tesla. A new deal aims to lure in buyers by knocking off $1,000 from the final price of a new car, regardless of whether you’re buying or leasing. The BMW Drive To End Hunger test drive event lasts until next Monday, November 22, and you can take advantage of the discount through the participant dealers.

Eligible models include only 2021MY and 2022MY BMWs as MINIs are excluded from the offer, much like pre-owned and certified pre-owned cars from both brands. In addition, retired service loaner vehicles and demonstration vehicles that have racked up more than 12,000 miles do not qualify. You also can’t benefit from the price cut if you’re interested in a company vehicle that has been driven for more than 5,000 miles.

It’s important to mention that if you have already ordered your new car prior to November 18, the offer is not valid. The same goes for owners who have already taken delivery before Thursday. The $1,000 bonus can be combined with existing offers, provided they’re not redemption code offers obtained at previous events. You also can’t use the discount toward paying off the handling and delivery fees, which we talked about yesterday when we mentioned BMW has some of the lowest in the US. The offer is valid as long as the car is delivered until February 28, 2022.

The price reduction can be combined with already available lease and finance offers. Some relevant examples include up to $2,500 off a 2022 5 Series or a 3 Series as well as $1,750 off a 2022 X3. Should you want to go down this road but after November 22 when the event ends, you will be able to obtain the lease and finance offers by taking delivery until the end of the month.

The Drive To End Hunger event represents a win-win situation as aside from getting a better deal, the test drive will help BMW provide 200 meals to Feeding America. During the last four years, the German luxury brand has supported the nonprofit organization to offer more than 9.3 million meals to those in need.

