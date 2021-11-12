As the holiday season approaches, people are starting to look for gifts for their loved ones. Black Friday is rapidly approaching and most of us will be spending some money to get various presents for those close to us. If you can’t wait for an incredible deal or if you just want to start browsing, MINI has several choices for you. As usual, the MINI Lifestyle Collection is here to help.

Among the items you could get for your loved ones you’ll find shopping bags or luggage for traveling. Even a wallet could be a good and affordable choice. In the case of the MINI Gradient Wallet, the materials used are waxed and water-repellent canvas, for those snowy days. You can also get a Passport Holder for bigger identification documents. The MINI Gradient Shopper with a rubberized MINI print on it is another great option.

The duffel bag or the wash bag could be perfect for city trips, allowing you to store various items needed on longer days, both of them featuring MINI designs. If you want to get even more personal, a MINI Wordmark T-Shirt might do the trick, with its MINI wing logo in gradient print. For longer journeys you can get the MINI zipper soft luggage which offers the flexible packing advantages of a travel bag and combines these with the comfort of a trolley thanks to two wheels and an extendible handle.

If that’s not to your taste, the MINI trolley is here to help with a TSA combination lock and a waterproof two-way zipper. There’s even a kids version available. Other smaller items you can consider, part of the MINI lifestyle collection are a walking stick umbrella, travel mug, water bottle, keyring or signet lanyard. You can check all of them out in the photo gallery below or at your closest MINI dealer where they should already be in stock.