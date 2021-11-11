Manhart Performance is renowned for their extreme tuning projects. And when it comes to V8 engines, they tend to squeeze the most power out of those twin-turbos. Their latest project is a testament to that approach. The Manhart MH8 700 Convertible starts life as a regular BMW M850i Convertible but ends up in the M8 Cabriolet power territory. Thanks to an overhaul of the engine, the MH8 700 Convertible now produces 710 horsepower and 925 Nm of torque, up from the standard 530 hp and 750 Nm.

The power bump is achievable thanks to an ECU reman in combination with the MANHART upgrade turbochargers, which are more powerful than the standard ones, together with a new intercooler and sports air filters. Added to this is the MANHART stainless steel exhaust system with valve control and four carbon tailpipes. In addition, Manhart included race downpipes without catalytic converter. The MANHART OPF Deleter are available for export only. The eight-speed automatic transmission also receives an upgrade. No changes were done to the braking system with the exception of the golden paintwork on the calipers.

Design wise, the MH8 700 further differentiates itself from the M850i. There are front and rear spoilers made of carbon fiber, as well as a new and sportier diffuser. In addition, the black bodywork is refined with golden set of decorations. Furthemore, MANHART Concave One wheel in 9×20 and 10.5×20 inches with 245/35 and 275/30 high-performance tiers are included in the package as well. The additional lowering of the body by 30 millimeters was achieved with the help of MANHART lowering springs by H&R. Inside, there are carbon fiber design accents added to the steering wheel spoke and gearshift paddles made of carbon.

The end result is a stunning and high performance machine which should be faster than the quoted standard sprint of 3.9 seconds in the M850i Cabriolet. To learn more about the Manhart MH8 700, head over to their website and click below in our photo gallery: