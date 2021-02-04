Of course, driving open-top at winter means setting the HVAC unit at around 25-26 degrees Celsius (77-79 degrees Fahrenheit), turning on the seat heating to maximum levels, attaching the wind deflector across the rear seat area and leaving all windows up. The noise is of course higher, yet the unforgettable sensation and the overall acceptable thermal comfort, also improved by the deflector which suppresses the vortex effect, are the arguments that favor the pleasure.

Essentially, the 8 Series Convertible is still a car vastly suitable for two people and no extra one (maybe a child not older than 6-7 years). The dimensions of the interior are slightly smaller than in the case of the Coupe variant, due to the additional measures to increase torsional rigidity. Furthermore, the roofless 8 Series is less wider than the outgoing 6 Series Convertible was, so the space on the back seats is even more confined, also given the fact that you must adjust the front seats pretty close to the rear seats as to drive comfortably, even when you are below 6 ft tall.

Another shortcoming of the smaller size are the front seats. Even though that have been beautifully tailored and display an interesting visual pattern, they are slightly less wider than in the preceding 6 Series. Furthermore, they don’t integrate the seatbelt like in the past, so you have to grab it from its fixed position on the central pillar. An automated extender (when closing the door), like the one seen on the 4 Series Coupe, would have been more useful, also given the fact that we are talking about a luxury car which costs nothing more and nothing less than EUR 155,927 / USD 189,256 with all taxes included, the exact price of the tested model.

I was also baffled by the fact that the G14 is not equipped with a proper windscreen washing system specially designed for use in a cabriolet. The three sprinklers are attached beneath the engine hood and they spray water all over the windshield. While that might be good when the roof is up and the car is is motion, there’s some good chance you’ll get the shower when going “topless”. The wiper-integrated washers could have solved this issue.

Of course, there are aspects that certainly would need an improvement, but all in all, the abundance of luxury and refinement, together with the intense feeling of open air driving, effectively overwhelm any possible downsides or negatives.

Sheer driving pleasure from another world

Driving dynamics and agility, together with the mighty powertrain, are the areas where the M850i Convertible scores the maximum grade, as expected. There’s virtually no chance to not be mesmerized by the high-performance luxury convertible from Munich. The N63 8-cylinder engine with hot-vee layout develops a peak output of 390 kW/530 PS and uses twin-scroll turbochargers. When this engine lineup was launched in 2008, it was BMW’s first V8 unit to feature turbocharging. More interesting details about the current BMW 8-cylinder powerplants you can find here .

When the engine is cold, the overall consumption calculated by on-board computer exceeds 30 liters/100 km (7.8 MPG). A busy city at rush hour will also take its toll on the consumption, with an average of 16 liters/100 km (14.7 MPG), but possible of going as high as 20 l/100 km (11.6 MPG). In a mixed driving cycle, the consumption drops to around 12-13 l/100 km (18-19 MPG) on average. My best personal result was 11.8 l/100 km (20 MPG) after a 100 km trip outside the city.