The whole BMW XM saga is drawing to a close. What started with a few unconfirmed rumors a few years back it going to become reality at the end of the month, when BMW will finally show us what it has been working of for so long. Yes, the Bavarian company will take the veil off this unique model on November 29 and we will finally learn what hides under that heavy camo that has had us picturing and rendering all sorts of shapes and sizes. (We don’t own the spy photos but you can see them here)

The former BMW M CEO, Markus Flasch, said that the company is working on a bespoke, standalone model for the most dedicated fans out there and this is going to be it. Not necessarily for everyone, as we’re pretty sure some people will be disappointed to see that this unique M model will be an SUV, but we’re still curious to learn all about it. As you can see from these latest spyshots, it will definitely come with a unique design.

This will most likely be the first time we get to see the split-headlight design we’ve been talking about for quite some time now. The concept that will be shown on November 29 will probably be very close to what the production version car will offer, and it will have the split headlights we’ve been reading about for quite a while. This take will be then adopted by a number of cars, from the facelifted X7 to the upcoming 7 Series and possibly many others too.

And while the design will definitely be controversial, the specs are even more important. Sources say this behemoth will be relying on up to 750 horsepowerthanks to a V8 engine that has been hybridized. Power alone won’t be enough to make this car worthy of the M badge so we’re also very interested to see what magic the M division sprinkled over the suspension, on order to allow it to cope with the extra weight of the hybrid setup. Luckily, the wait is getting shorter by the day.

[Rendering by @magnus.concepts on Instagram]