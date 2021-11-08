We’ve grown used to seeing all sorts of cars being tested to the absolute limit on the Autobahn recently. Most of the times, we’ve checking out sports cars, as they are the ones designed to reach high velocities in a hurry and that’s what they deliver. However, from time to time, an unusual model pops in on our radar and, this time, it’s the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. But there’s a twist at hand here too: this is no regular Cullinan either.

A while back we were telling you about the guys from Novitec and how they created a kit dedicated specifically to the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Novitec is, of course, one of the very few tuners out there that are dedicated to enhancing Rolls-Royce models alone. That’s a very small market, as most people get their ‘tuning’ done when they order the car through the Bespoke program. Nevertheless, some opt for these kits too and we’re curious to see how this behemoth handles the Autobahn.

Even though the Cullinan wasn’t designed from get go to destroy acceleration records, the Rolls-Royce model has plenty of power under its belt, thanks to its massive twin-turbo V12 engine. The 6.75-liter mill develops 571 horsepower in stock guise and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque. In this tuned version it can rely on 685 horsepower and 1,010 Nm (745 lb-ft) of torque. Impressive numbers, right? Well, you also need to take into account the weight of the car, tipping the scale at 2.6 tons.

Even so, this tank can do 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.2 seconds in standard guise. That time drops by 0.3 seconds after Novitec applies its magic dust to it. Fast enough? Yeah, most likely. Furthermore, the top speed remains capped at 250 km/h which is a sane decision, most likely limited by the tires that will have a hard time handling more speed with such weight on them. What’s incredibly impressive though is how fast that top speed can be reached. Check the video to see for yourself.