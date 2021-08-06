Remember the stacked tailpipe design we saw on prototypes of the BMW XM a while back? The internet went mad when they were first spotted and not a lot has changed. In all fairness, it would be a drastic change from the current setup from BMW if that would become reality and it seems like that’s the direction we’re heading in. However, the latest sighting of the big SUV being tested on the Nurburgring tells us that someone at BMW is watching our reactions.

That’s because the prototype was seen with its tailpipes covered, for some reason. That reason could be, of course, the mixed reactions the tailpipes got initially. We can’t be certain of what hides under that piece of camouflage either, so it’s anyone’s guess if BMW just wanted to keep things covered until the final design is approved or if they just want to keep prying eyes away until the full reveal is made.

As for the rest of the car, it’s definitely a very interesting project from BMW’s M division. Set to be unveiled next year, on the 50th anniversary of the division, this is supposed to be a bespoke model, unlike anything BMW made before. Why an SUV and not a 2-seat coupe? It’s pretty obvious: that’s what’s in demand right now and BMW has to make sure this car is a hit, considering how much money they poured into the project.

It could also be considered an exercise, or a way of showing the world how good the BMW M engineers are, if they manage to create an SUV of this size that can actually be pretty agile on a stretch of curvy roads. As for the specs, considering its size and weight, we could see this car becoming the most powerful production model ever made. Rumor has it that it will be using a hybrid setup capable of making around 750 HP made up of a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 and one or more electric motors.