Despite facing strong headwinds causes by a number of factors, BMW managed to increase its sales to record levels over the first nine months of 2021. So far, the company managed to beat its previous record-setting performance, set in 2019, and prove that, even with the semiconductor shortage the industry is facing, it can still keep its production in check. That was further emphasized by the sales recorded in the electrified field, where sales nearly doubled compared to the performance recorded last year.

Sure, 2020 isn’t exactly a reference at this point, with the pandemic almost shutting down factories around the world completely. Nevertheless, seeing a 98.9% sales increase is quite impressive. To be more precise, BMW sold 231,575 electrified cars (EVs and PHEVs) throughout the first three quarters of 2021, compared to the 116,400 units sold in 2020. Furthermore, sales of purely electric models went up by 121.4 percent to 58,688 units, compared to the 26,957 sold in 2020.

According to BMW’s CEO, Oliver Zipse, things are bound to get even better, as the iX and i4 models are going on sale: “With the BMW i4 and the BMW iX, we are taking e-mobility to a new level. The BMW iX is the innovation flagship that gives upcoming BMW models new capabilities that include 5G technology, the latest generation of software and the most advanced e-drive the BMW Group has ever developed. The BMW i4 comes straight from the heart of the BMW brand and offers customers a whole new dimension of driving pleasure.”

Further electric models are set to be unveiled in the following years. BMW is planning to have 25 electrified models in its range by 2023, with 13 of them being fully electric. Going up to 2025, BMW is set to grow its sales by an average of more than 50 percent annually, with two million fully electric models being the target set to be delivered by the middle of the decade.