We bring you an exclusive first look at the 2022 BMW M440i Gran Coupe featuring the latest M Performance Parts. The Aventurine Red M440i Gran Coupe is the showcar for the new 4 Series Gran Coupe family, so it’s only fitted that it will market the new aftermarket parts as well. In this video, Horatiu walks around the car and talks about the different parts and their functionality. The footage covers both the exterior and interior design, along with other interesting tidbits.

This new M440i Gran Coupe is the first M Performance variant of the 4 Series Gran Coupe, which might sort of appease previous customers that were hoping for a proper M model. While not a full-on M car, it’s still stonking fast. Its 3.0 liter turbocharged inline-six makes 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, which means 0-60 mph happens in around four seconds. It’s essentially the same as the very quick M440i Coupe, just with four doors.

The MPA M440i Gran Coupe gets massive wheels with black accents, M Performance decals and logos, a carbon fiber rear spoiler, a lower front lip, and a carbon fiber grille surround. They all combine to make it look a bit sportier and more menacing. Aventurine Red is a color that works well on the 4 Series Gran Coupe, as it gives it a sophisticated, yet sporty look. With black accents and carbon fiber, it’s both aggressive and handsome.

Inside, there is plenty of carbon fiber to go around, starting with the center console and dashboard. A new gear shifter with a blacked-out M logo is also part of the M Performance catalog, along with the typical M Sports Steering Wheel. There are, of course, some gimmicks too, like the door knob button/pin with the M logo on it. Let’s take a look at the video below and please don’t forget to subscribe to our Youtube channel. It helps us grow our content library and paves the way for more videos.