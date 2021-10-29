After countless of photos of the BMW M240i in Thundernight Metallic, today we get to see the new high-performance coupe in the classic Alpine white. All BMW 2 Series Coupe variants come with a few great color options, such as Melbourne Red, Portimao Blue, and the aforementioned Thundernight Metallic. Here is the color palette for the 2 Series:

Alpine White

Black uni

Sapphire Black metallic

Melbourne Red metallic

Mineral White metallic

M Portimao Blue metallic (for M Sport/M240i models only)

M Brooklyn Gray metallic (for M Sport/M240i models only)

Thundernight metallic (for M Sport/M240i models only)

The interior of the 2 Series Coupe can be customized with several ecologic and Vernasca leather upholstery options as follows:

Cloth Alcantara/Sensatec Black with blue contrast stitching (for M Sport/M240i models only)

Sensatec Canberrabeige

Sensatec Cognac

Sensatec Black

Vernasca Black

Vernasca Cognac

Vernasca Oyster

Vernasca Tacora Red

With respect to interior trims, gone are the wood choices, as we remain with a few metal and plastic options on the table: Dark Graphite matte, Aluminum Mesh effect, High-gloss Black and M Aluminum Tetragon.

Of course, among other customization features, BMW included the M Shadowline headlights, the M Shadowline package with extended content, as well as the BMW Individual Aluminum Line exterior ornaments, the M seatbelts and the new illuminated M accents for the door covers.

All in all, the new BMW 2 Series Coupe offers plenty of individualization choice to suit almost every taste. Of course, we expect new paintwork (especially BMW Individual) to become available in the near future. The photo gallery below also shows the BMW 2 Series Coupe in Melbourne Red and Alpine White, side-by-side.