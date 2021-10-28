The new BMW 2 Series Coupe was unveiled at the beginning of July but the controversy regarding its exterior appearance is still far from being over. BMWBLOG already had the chance to get a thorough explanation from the man himself – designer Jose Casas – about why it looks the way it looks, so it only seems fair to hear someone who can’t be accused of being biased.

UK-based tuner shop and namesake YouTuber Evolve Automotive had the opportunity to check out one of the first right-hand-drive examples of the new 2er, specifically the M Performance version. The M240i featured here is finished in the new-for-2022 Thundernight Metallic paint, a $500 option in the US where the car with this striking color and no other extras kicks off at $50,000.

Even after all these months, we are still getting the impression the car’s design is a love/hate affair as the radical changes on the outside are unlikely to leave people indifferent. As always, and not just with cars, the sales numbers will tell the true story regarding the success of a product. According to the video host, it’s more attractive in real life than in the official images, but don’t take his word for it because looks are subjective.

There’s no controversy regarding the proportions as it still looks very much like a compact coupe based on a rear-wheel-drive platform. The long hood and short derrière are exactly what you’d expect from this car, which looks best in this M240i spec with the larger wheels and a subtle trunk lid spoiler. Some would argue the taillights represent the Achilles’ heel, but to each his own.

We’re fairly certain more people would be ok with the car if BMW were to give it a manual gearbox, but that’s not going to happen with the M240i. The silver lining is a rear-wheel-drive derivative is in the works for the M Performance version, and if you really want to row your own gears, the hotly anticipated M2 due in 2022 will be the one to get as it’s widely believed to get a stick shift. Competition, CS or even CSL models will follow later in the car’s life cycle.

[Source: Evolve Automotive / YouTube]

