The new 2021 BMW M240i Coupe has recently joined the product lineup at the BMW Welt in Munich. During our recent trip to the Bavarian capital, we spent some time at the iconic building learning more about the latest BMW products. And of course, the new 2 Series was one of them. In this video, we do a walkaround of the BMW M240i Coupe in the new Thundernight Metallic color.

The new generation of the compact 2 Series Coupe is essentially one of the very few puristic models in the BMW portfolio. After the Bavarians decided to underpin most of their compact vehicles with front-wheel drive platform, the G42 model series is now the sole model in the low-end lineup to stay true to the brand’s core values: rear-wheel drive, a perfect 50:50 weight axle balance and legendary 6-cylinder inline powerplants.

BMW really differentiated the 2 Series from the rest of the lineup on the outside — its headlights, grille, Hofmeister kink, taillights, and overall design language is entirely different from everything else with a Roundel. However, the interior is similar to what we’ve seen in other new BMWs. In fact, aside from a subtle triangle pattern in the door panels and a slightly different door pull design, the cabin of the 2 Series Coupe is nearly indistinguishable from that of a 3 Series or 4 Series.

The new range-topping version is the M240i xDrive Coupe, which has been completely reengineered to the likes of the M440i xDrive Coupe. The straight-six petrol engine develops an output of 275 kW / 374 PS (368 hp), corresponding to a gain of 25 kW / 34 PS (33 hp) over the preceding M240i variant. Other impressive performance figures include the peak torque of 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) fully available across a broad rev range between 1,900 and 5,000 rpm.

