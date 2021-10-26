If there’s one thing most of us can agree on, it’s that the original Mini was a brilliant machine. It was created out of necessity and became an icon. However, time flies and driving one today feels like you’re going back to the stone age. You lack almost every single commodity you’ve gotten used to and that’s a shame. If only there was a way to bring the classic Mini back into the 21st century…

As a matter of fact, there is. The people from Oselli are masters at converting old, original Minis into modern-day cars. They tackle everything in the process. A new engine is added to the mix, with more power, a new braking system, new interior, all the comfort features you could possibly wish and so on. The main issue here though, as you might expect, is the price tag that they end up asking for all this.

The Mini in the video below is priced at… £130,000. That’s nearly $180,000 at today’s exchange rates. Insane? Could be. But what exactly do you get? First of all, a 1,450 cc A-series engine that was tuned to develop 125 HP at 6,200 RPM. What’s most impressive about it is that it’s still using carburetors, like the original. It may not sound like a lot, but it’s more than enough for such a small car.

There are other things to talk about as well. The car has a limited slip differential, AP Racing brakes, 13″ wheels with wider tires, adjustable Bilstein suspension, a new exhaust and a 5-speed manual gearbox. Does all that translate into brilliant driving down the road? It may not be the fastest or the most precise but the overall feeling is unmatched. Is it worth the money though? Well, it will depend on your budget and how much you love the Mini in the first place.

[Photos by David Brown Automotive]