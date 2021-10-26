Back in early 2021, MINI unveiled the Shadow Edition Clubman and Countryman models, destined for the UK market. Seeing as to how popular that choice was, the British brand decided to extend the offering to the rest of the range as well. Therefore, you can now get a Shadow Edition MINI Hatch, MINI Convertible and even MINI Cooper SE. Just like before, the special edition comes with a bunch of exclusive features.

The exterior paint color is limited to Midnight Black metallic. If you’re not a fan of a completely blacked out look, you can get your car with contrasting Silver roof and mirror caps. Of course, for those looking for the ultimate black experience, Piano Black is available for the same parts for a dramatic effect. Furthermore, you can choose your engine as well, the Shadow Edition being available in Cooper, Cooper S or Cooper SE guises, with manual or automatic gearboxes.

The Shadow Edition for MINI Hatch and Convertible is based on the Sport trim level, including 18” John Cooper Works Course Spoke alloy wheels, Silver roof and mirror caps, John Cooper Works aerodynamic kit including John Cooper Works spoiler, and LED front and rear lights. The MINI Electric Shadow Edition is based on the Level 3 model and comes with 17” Tentacle Spoke alloy wheels as standard, alongside Piano Black Exterior and Midnight Black metallic roof and mirror caps.

All models benefit from special edition graphics on the bonnet, integrated scuttle trim and the A-panel, while MINI Hatch also includes the Shadow logo on the lower roof. Inside, the Shadow Edition has Anthracite headlining and a Piano Black trim with both the dash trim and tread plates also featuring special graphics. John Cooper Works sport seats and a sports leather steering wheel with contrast stitching in Chili Red complete the interior design.

Continuing the high standard specification, the Shadow Edition comes equipped with an 8.8” infotainment screen with MINI Connected, Bluetooth with USB audio, Rain sensor and automatic headlight activation, LED headlights and rear lights and Intelligent emergency calling (E-Call). Comfort Pack, Comfort Plus Pack and Navigation Plus Pack, which includes Wireless Charging and Head Up Display, are all optional.