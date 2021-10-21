The first-generation of BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe had a pretty substantial following. Its customers loved it and many of them were anxiously waiting for the release of this new model, so they could finally replace their unique sedan with an updated version. Admittedly, this new car’s looks aren’t exactly stellar, due to the controversial grille design, but it keeps the same design ethos as the original. Seen here in Aventurine Red Metallic, with some M Performance Parts, the new BMW M440i Gran Coupe is the flagship model.

This new M440i Gran Coupe is the first M Performance variant of the 4 Series Gran Coupe, which might sort of appease previous customers that were hoping for a proper M model. While not a full-on M car, it’s still stonking fast. Its 3.0 liter turbocharged inline-six makes 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, which means 0-60 mph happens in around four seconds. It’s essentially the same as the very quick M440i Coupe, just with four doors.

As controversial the 4 Series’ looks are, this BMW M440i Gran Coupe does look better with M Performance bits. It gets massive wheels with black accents, M Performance decals and logos, a carbon fiber rear spoiler, a lower front lip, and a carbon fiber grille surround. They all combine to make it look a bit sportier and more menacing. They also distract from the grille, so it’s got that going for it…

The color is nice, too. Aventurine Red is a color that works well on the 4 Series Gran Coupe, as it gives it a sophisticated, yet sporty look. With black accents and carbon fiber, it’s both aggressive and handsome.

While the BMW M440i Gran Coupe isn’t a full-on M car, it’s still seriously fast while also being comfortable, practical, and usable every day. However, if you like the way this car looks, and like its hatchback body style, but want proper M Division power and performance, look at the BMW i4 M50. It’s the same body as this M440i — and can likely be equipped exactly the same — but with 536 horsepower and 586 lb-ft of torque. So it’s more powerful than the M4 Competition, while also being more practical, and looking like this.