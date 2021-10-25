We’ve known for a while that 1,000 HP BMW M5 models exist, but we haven’t seen just how fast they are compared to regular cars on public roads, so far. The reason behind that is very simple. There are very few places around the world where you can actually let a 1,000 HP M5 go all out without immediately going to jail. Furthermore, such heavily upgraded models can’t be found just around the corner.

However, from time to time, the planets line up just right and videos like the one below can get shot. In the footage below, we get to see such a monster going all out on an unrestricted section of the German Autobahn. As expected, reaching eye-watering speeds takes almost no time. To get a better idea, you should know that reaching 196 mph took about 25 seconds from standstill and the car was still pulling strong towards the 200 mph+ region of the speedometer.

And it’s not even that initial run that is most impressive but also the fact that the driver had the chance of doing several runs at these insane speeds. And nothing blew up. It may seem like an easy task, but you need to remember that this car wasn’t designed with this kind of power in mind. As a matter of fact, the F90 M5 comes with ‘just’ 600 HP in standard guise. Taking the S63 engine under the hood up to 1,000 HP requires some heavy changes be done under the hood, changes that are pushing everything to the limit.

The turbos have to be modified, the intake, the exhaust and the cooling system, most importantly. Of course, other areas have been looked at, even though the video doesn’t tell us exactly what was modified on the car. Even so, it’s incredibly impressive to see just how much the performance on these cars can be pushed.