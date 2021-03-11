A BMW M5 on a race track is not something you see every day. Yet, the M sports sedan spends countless of hours on the Nurburgring before being unleashed into the world. And while is not your typical M car built for the track – like the M2, M3 or M4 – the big boy can also hold its own. To emphasize that, BMW has recently unveiled the M5 CS, their most powerful car to date and one that will set many track records.

But what if you can’t get your hands on a CS? Or maybe it’s out of your price range? Well, you can always start with a base F90 M5 and work your way up. That’s exactly what Michael did (@msportworld) with his BMW M5. He partnered with ModFind – an automotive marketplace for like-minded enthusiasts to buy and sell parts, as well as share listings for cash – and others, to find some track-ready parts for his car.

It all started with a new set of wheels, courtesy of HRE Wheels. The HRE RC104 forged wheels are perfect for those seeking strong, lightweight track wheels that can take a beating. They also came painted in Satin Gold which makes them even more perfect for the blue exterior color of this M5. Next in line of upgrades were some sticky tires. This is where Michelin comes in with their Pilot Sport 4S line which gives the car that additional grip on any asphalt.

The ride quality is equally important, so Michael decided to add Vogtland Lowering Springs which, according to the company, offer a “comfortable sporty ride under normal driving conditions and then maximum performance when being pushed to the limit.”

This M5 wouldn’t be a proper aftermarket project without some performance upgrades. The folks at AFE Power provided their Carbon Intake and AFE Power Scorcher Tune for a power increase of 50 horsepower and 93 lb-ft of torque. The tuning kit comes with four power position settings: Stock (Green), Sport (Yellow), Sport+ (Orange) and Race (Red). All that extra power is now paired with the Remus Sport Exhaust with Carbon Tips for that extra sound boost on the track. And not only.

Last but not least important is the addition of some aero parts, like the BMW Performance Carbon Fiber Spoiler, and a set of blacked out kidney grilles which also perfectly matches the San Marino Blue exterior.

This series of car tuning articles is sponsored by ModFind. The opinions expressed in this post are based on my personal view. ModFind is an automotive marketplace for like-minded enthusiasts to buy and sell parts, as well as share listings for cash. Part 1 and Part 2 of this series.

[Images: Brent Chastang | Stephen Chang @chang.foto | Car: @msportworld]