Despite all the hubbub about the BMW M5 CS, the lesser M5 Competition is still a very good car. It’s still bonkers-quick, fun to drive, and comfortable enough to live with on a daily basis. Still, the F90 M5 isn’t exactly a young car anymore and there are some newer, sexier, more exciting rivals on the scene. Is the M5 Comp still good enough to hold them off?

In this new three-way comparison test from Car and Driver, we get to take a look at the BMW M5 Competition, Audi RS7, and the all-new Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. The BMW M5 and Audi RS7 are two well-known commodities, as the two have gone head-to-head in several comparisons since their releases. However, the Caddy is all-new and a bit of a wild car in this test.

Both Germans are pretty similar on the spec sheet. Both use similarly sized twin-turbo V8 engines; a 4.0 liter for the Audi and a 4.4 liter for the BMW; and both make around the same power. The Audi RS7 makes 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, while the BMW M5 Competition makes 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. Both cars use eight-speed automatic ZF-sourced transmissions and all-wheel drive.

The Cadillac, on the other hand, is very different. It uses a 6.2 liter supercharged V8 to make 668 horsepower and 659 lb-ft of torque. That atom bomb-power is sent through a GM-sourced ten-speed automatic to just the rear wheels. So it’s a proper psychopath.

We won’t spoil the results for you, as it’s a three-way comparo that you should most definitely read. However, BMW fans will likely have wished C&D was able to use the M5 CS instead of the Competition. Not that the M5 Comp is bad but compared to newer, more exciting rivals, it can seem a bit cold. Which car won, though? Check it out.

[Source: Car and Driver]