BMW taps into the vibrant and diverse Los Angeles art scene with a new collaboration. Los Angeles-based artist Joshua Vides paired with BMW and BMW M to leave his mark on a brand-new BMW X4 M Competition. The Alpine White X4 M is the perfect canvas for Vides who is known for his monochromatic artwork. The car was unveiled this week at the [SPACE] by BMW in Los Angeles. The car will eventually be shipped to Munich and become part of BMW’s collection of special cars.

The event also hosted a merchandising collection dedicated to BMW and BMW M designed by Joshua Vides. He is selling a limited edition of the collection through his own channels this year (available at www.joshuavides.com). Pro-skateboarder Ishod Wair, who is also a BMW M enthusiast, posed for the catalogue with the car. This collection also includes items of clothing such as t-shirts and hoodies, as well as everyday items like thermos cups and interior decoration products like carpets – all featuring logos in the style of Joshua Vides.

On the evening before the official premiere, the artist had celebrated an exclusive sneak preview of the BMW X4 M Competition x Joshua Vides at [SPACE] by BMW with family and friends. We were on site at the unveil of the car and as always, we captured the moment on video. You can watch the footage below and of course, you can and you should subscribe to our Youtube channel.