Despite its price high tag, the 2022 BMW M8 Gran Coupe is arguably one of the best BMW products today. The luxurious four-door coupe combines beautiful design lines with impressive power coming from under the hood. The heart of the M8 Competition Gran Coupe happens to be one of the best engines BMW has made. The 4.4 liter Twin-Turbo V8 engine twists out 617 hp and 553 ft-lbs of torque (750 Nm).

Power is routed through an ingenious all-wheel-drive system called M xDrive that can fully vary all power to all four wheels or if the driver desires the rear wheels only. The end result is that this engine and its power delivery system make the M8 Gran Coupe feel like it’s clawing at the pavement. Power delivery is instantaneous and with the 8-speed automatic transmission firing off rapid shifts, 0-60 comes in just 3.0 seconds and 0-100 km/hr at 3.2 seconds. The top speed is a staggering 195 mph.

Like the standard 8 Series Gran Coupe, the BMW M8 Gran Coupe features a sweeping roofline, muscular rear haunches and an integrated rear spoiler. The four-door BMW M8 is significantly larger than the M8 Coupe. It measures 9.1 inches longer, 1.4 inches wider, 2.3 inches taller and has a 7.9-inch longer wheelbase. It’s also worth noting that BMW feels that the M8 Gran Coupe plays in a more luxurious segment than the Coupe. It’s clearly meant for customers who want a lot of performance but aren’t willing to sacrifice much in the way of luxury or comfort. So think of the BMW M8 Gran Coupe as the brand’s ultimate GT car, rather than an all-out sports car.

Often journalists cite the cost as the primary negative of the BMW M8 Gran Coupe. The base price in the United States is $130,000 and €167,000 in Germany. The elevated cost though will ensure that the M8 Gran Coupe will remain an exclusive car.