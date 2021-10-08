BMW M and Joshua Vides decided to join forces to create a truly unique BMW X4 M Competition. The renowned artist from the USA was given a free hand in designing his own art creation on wheels and some might even venture as far as calling the end result a ‘BMW Art Car’. Even though that’s not exactly the case, we can’t help but appreciate the stunning looks of this bespoke X4 M Competition.

The premiere took place at a familiar showroom, namely [SPACE] by BMW in The Grove (Los Angeles). That’s where the BMW iX and i4 were shown to a live USA audience for the first time, a while back. The unveiling of the car also brought forward a collection of merchandise done by BMW in collaboration with Joshua Vides. This collection includes items of clothing (t-shirts and hoodies) as well as everyday items like thermos cups or even interior design products, such as carpets, all of them featuring Vides’ logo.

“As the BMW brand continues to develop, we are always open to cultural developments as well,” said Jens Thiemer, Senior Vice President Customer and Brand BMW: “With his ideas and his vision, Joshua Vides is one of the outstanding figures and opinion leaders in the world of art, lifestyle and culture. The collaboration with JV will see BMW benefit from his influence and his pictures by reaching and captivating new target groups.”

“I am extremely happy to have been able to work with BMW and BMW M in this project. Ever since I was about seven or eight years old, I have wanted to own a BMW. It was just unbelievable to be able to apply my own ideas to the design of a BMW X4 M Competition.” His aim for the project: “I wanted the car to look as great as possible on the stand. This is the first time I have worked with speed lines like the ones you see giving the impression of fast movement in cartoons or films. “I am very pleased with the result.“

If the black and white style of the car looks familiar, it’s because it will probably remind you of the Matte Black Coffee cafe in Los Angeles, which is owned and designed by Joshua. For this special occasion, Vides decided to change the design of his cafe a bit as well and you can go see his upgrades anytime you like. As a matter of fact, if you live in the area, you can also go see the car yourself starting today, at the [SPACE] by BMW showroom.