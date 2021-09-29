The rise of electrified cars is no longer a surprise for anyone. They are taking over and models like the BMW 330e do make a lot of sense, if you think about it. They offer a very good mix of performance, electric range and low fuel consumption, if you’re using it right. A recent report from JATO Dynamics shows that, in Europe, electrified cars (PHEVs and EVs) had a bigger market share than diesels throughout the month of August. Remember when Europeans used to love diesels?

Well, that change in preference will put pressure on manufacturers to change their production plans. BMW, for example, might have to do some shuffling around in its plants, just to keep pace with the demand for PHEVs and BEVs. The 330e is one of the cars that is currently quite popular in Europe. In the PHEV rankings, for the month of August, the plug-in hybrid 3 Series model (this includes the 320e) was the third most popular choice on the old continent, behind the Ford Kuga and Mercedes-Benz GLC.

But how does it do on the famous Autobahn? After all, diesels were loved for their high torque and extremely good fuel economy figures, right? Well, the video below provides a glimpse into what it’s like to use the 330e on an unrestricted Autobahn. This is the Touring version, which is a bit heavier than the sedan but it is more common in countries like Germany, where people want a bit more practicality.

Under the hood you’ll find a 2.0 liter four-cylinder petrol engine alongside an electric motor, both of them developing, combined, 292 horsepower and up to 420 Nm (310 lb-ft) of torque. Those figures allow the 330e to reach 100 km/h from standstill in 5.9 seconds, which is more than enough for most people. Furthermore, going all out and reaching double that speed takes just 22.94 seconds, a more than adequate result.