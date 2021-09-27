In a world where luxury seems to have wildly different definitions, depending on who you ask, setting yourself apart is getting a bit more tedious than ever. That’s not necessarily an issue for Rolls-Royce, a company that is already widely known for its Bespoke creations. But what is bespoke exactly? Is a different, rare color applied to the body of a Phantom enough? Or is a hand-painted, unique bonnet more along those lines?

For the London Craft Week, Rolls-Royce prepared a special Phantom, created with the help of a highly skilled artisan from the company’s Exterior Surface Finish Center. Her name is Allie Knight and she painted a unique piece, inspired by the Rolls-Royce Apiary which we already covered extensively here.

“Bespoke Craftsmanship is at the center of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We are really proud to be displaying this highly Bespoke bonnet in the window of our new flagship residence in the heart of Mayfair. Inspired by Rolls-Royce’s very own English honeybees, this remarkable bonnet is testament to Rolls-Royce’s peerless craftsmanship,” said Claus Andersen, Brand Director, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, London.

For the duration of London Craft Week, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, London, will be transformed to showcase the breadth of character afforded by pinnacle contemporary craft. A global public debut of this highly Bespoke and unique Rolls-Royce bonnet will be displayed in the window of Rolls-Royce’s flagship showroom, in the heart of Mayfair. A unique Champagne cocktail, incorporating Rolls-Royce’s very own, rare honey, has been designed in collaboration with Perrier Jouët for this occasion.

The showing will kick off on October 4th and will last until Sunday, October 10th. On October 5, Allie Knight will be offering some insight into the process behind her art via a LinkedIn stream at 13:00 GMT. During this stream you can also learn about what it takes to work at Rolls-Royce in a similar position and other details about the Bespoke division.