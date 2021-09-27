When it goes on sale in 2023, the first ever BMW M3 Touring will only be offered with automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Of course, the engine option stays the same as in the regular M3 and M4 Competition models. The 2023 BMW M3 Touring features the S58 3.0 liter six-cylinder unit which delivers 510 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque.

Design wise, it’s really not that hard to imagine an M3 with a Touring shape at the back, so the overall design won’t be much of a surprise. As a matter of fact, most rendering artists have nailed the M3 Touring design in their Photoshop images. Just like all M cars, the BMW M3 Touring will feature flared rear wheel arches which should look incredible. If the real car has that sort of stance and aggression, it’s going to win over a lot of BMW enthusiasts, as well as car enthusiasts in general.

The G81 M3 Touring is set to enter production in November 2022. That means it will arrive around the same time as the facelifted 3 Series, which is bound to get the new infotainment screen setup that’s being made available with the launch of the i4 and iX this fall. So it’s likely that the BMW M3 Touring will also get a similar screen layout and size.

The only bit of bad news is that the M3 Touring won’t come to the US market at all. Apparently, BMW decided that there’s not enough interest in the car on this side of the Atlantic so it won’t spend money on bringing it over.

[Render by instagram.com/magnus.concepts]