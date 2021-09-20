MINI is, without a doubt, an urban brand. The original car was designed primarily for inner-city usage and, even though there’s SUV in its ranks today, it still has plenty of other options for those looking for a smaller car. And if you do choose a hardtop or a cabrio model to get around, especially in Munich, the people from MINI have prepared something special for you. They have created the Map of Big Love.

The map was done in collaboration with Google Maps and offers you interesting tips on where you should go, depending on what you feel like doing. From ‘Mood Boosters’ and ‘Conscious Living’ to the ‘City as Playground’ there are several different topics you can choose from. They have been curated by MINI Friends, people hand-picked by the company for their insight. For example, you could follow tennis pro Carina Witthoeft on her trail to the outdoor skate park at Hirschgarten or visit ‘Sugar Mountain’, a former factory site of a concrete plant in Obersendling.

That is where artist Lakwena designed a beautiful, colorful tower in collaboration with MINI, as you can see in the video below. If you are interested in the stops of the British Designer Paul Smith, have a look at one of his favorite galleries, where you can get ‘brilliantly designed posters for the 1972 Olympic which are quite difficult to find.’ Of course you can also see the designers ‘one-off show car, the ‘MINI Strip’ at the MINI Pavilion, located in the city center of Munich.

“The digital experience points to the many sides of urban life. ‘The ‘Map of Big Love’ thrives on community exchange and the belief that looking at things from different perspectives leads to enrichment for everyone,” says Bernd Körber, Head of MINI. “Just as the MINI increases the fun of urban mobility on every trip, the new hub leads to precisely those destinations that make a city particularly lovable,” he added.