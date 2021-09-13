The MINI JCW GP is already considered pretty hardcore by many enthusiasts. Reviews have definitely defined it as the fastest and most challenging MINI ever to come out of Oxford. But in all fairness, there are some aspects of the MINI JCW GP that could use some upgrades and they have nothing to do with its performance, but more with its ride and compliance.

The guys from Beek Auto Racing, a Netherlands-based group of MINI enthusiasts, decided they could do better. Therefore, they worked on a GP3 until they came up with the perfect recipe for their needs. The results are quite interesting and will definitely attract a lot of curious looks, based on the color scheme alone. As you can see in the photo gallery, their MINI JCW GP is dressed up in a strong shade of blue, combined with white accents nearly everywhere.

As for the technical changes, the suspension was the first element to be changed. As many reviewers pointed out, while the stock setup will be brilliant on track, on public roads it’s a bit too much and ruins the ride. Therefore, this particular car got a AST 5100 kit for a softer, more compliant feel on bumpy roads. Then their attention was focused on the engine. A bit more power couldn’t hurt, right?

Well, as we already learned from other tuners, squeezing more power from the B48 2-liter 4-cylinder engine under the hood is a bit tricky. Therefore, the total power output of the car is now 330 HP, a small 24-hp bump over the stock figures. A new, Milltek, exhaust was added to the mix, while the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires should add a bit more grip compared to the Hankook Ventus tires the car comes with as standard.