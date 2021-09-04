MINI is going to set up shop on the streets of Munich, the hometown to its parent company BMW, for the 2021 IAA (International Motor Show). The MINI Brand Hub will be in the MINI Pavilion on the Lenbachplatz and the brand’s motto for the event is #BIGLOVE. That love goes two ways (get your mind out of the gutter); both to the climate and to interpersonal connections.

During the IAA, MINI wants to create dialog with the public about the future of electrification and digitalization, as well as urban transport and mobility. There will be what MINI calls an “Open Space” on the Max-Joseph-Platz, where new concepts for urban mobility will be on display.

Much of the 2021 IAA will be on the “Blue Lane”, a twelve kilometer long transport and test track for zero-emission vehicles; EVs, hybrids, and even hydrogen cars; and transport busses. With the Blue Lane, attendees will be able to experience the all-electric MINI Cooper SE.

The MINI Cooper SE and the MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 will both be on display at the IAA, for anyone interested in electrified MINIs. However, the star of the show will be the MINI Electric Pacesetter, the all-electric MINI that was used as a pace car for Formula E this past season. Most importantly, though, MINI will show off its new concept car — the MINI Vision Urbanaut, which will feature sustainable design, a clever use of space, and the freedom of mobility.

It’s clear that MINI is using the 2021 IAA to focus on urban mobility, electrification, and potentially even automation. That’s no surprise, considering that’s what most brands are doing there as well. But MINI has always been a brand about urban mobility, so to see what it’s vision for the future will be is going to be interesting. Make sure to check it out if you’re in town.