BMW is pulling all the stops to make sure the IAA Mobility show hosted by the city of Munich this year will go as smoothly as possible. Therefore, BMW launched a new in-car app meant to help owners with the blue and white roundel on the hood find their way to the venue. Dubbed the Intermodal Companion @ IAA Mobility, the new app finds the perfect route for you without breaking a sweat.

BMW customers can register prior to the IAA with their ConnectedDrive account via this website for the “Intermodal Companion @ IAA MOBILITY”. The app is then uploaded to your vehicle before the IAA by an over-the-air upgrade process. Depending on your direction of arrival and IAA destination, the In-Car app can select various BMW multi-story car parks and park&ride car parks in the city of Munich as parking and transfer points.

From there, you can easily reach your destination at the trade fair or the Open Space. If intermodal arrival by public transport is selected, users are automatically directed via the In-Car app to one of the transfer points, where they can simply book a ticket for the MVV (Munich public transport system) using a QR code. In order to gain access to this app your car needs to be equipped with active ConnectedDrive services, an on-board navigation system and be made after 2018.

According to BMW, this is a showcase of the possibilities that await us in the future. According to various estimates, about 80 percent of the world’s population will live in cities by 2030. Therefore, mobility around heavily crowded urban areas cannot be achieved without using all solutions at hand. Intermodal transportation might just become mandatory in the future so we might as well get used to it.