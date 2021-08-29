We’re back with another episode of the BMWBLOG Podcast and this time we’re joined by our very own James Bachici, who’s not only a contributor of ours but a deep-rooted BMW enthusiast. He’s also the proud owner of one of the most special BMWs in the last ten years — the BMW M3 CS. James also made a video of his M3 CS, which you can see at the bottom of the article.

In this episode, we discuss everything from his ownership of the M3 CS, to how he shot the video, to my 0-60 and quarter-mile times in the BMW M5 CS, Horatiu’s experience with the M5 CS, and so much more. We also discuss James’ new desire to buy an M5 CS, thanks to our videos of the new super sedan. Sorry, James, it’s not my fault the car is awesome.

If you stay to the end, Horatiu gives us a bit of a teaser for what’s next to come from BMW. His inside knowledge of BMW’s upcoming projects is better than almost anyone’s outside of BMW, even to the point where he knows a ton that even I don’t know because it’s need-to-know type stuff and, well, I don’t. So we discuss a little bit of what he teases, such as some upcoming electrified projects, the future of the M brand, and a bit more.

We also sort of give you an a bit of an inside look into how the auto journalist sausage is made, so to speak. James doesn’t do this full-time, instead he has a real job. So we talk about what it’s like to actually travel and drive these cars for work. He brings us back to reality very quickly, reminding us of how jaded we actually are.

This episode runs longer than most of ours, as we kinda got into the weeds a bit later on in the episode. However, we had a blast talking cars and we think you’ll enjoy listening, too. As always, have a listen to this latest episode, which can also be heard wherever major podcasts are found; Apple, Google, Spotify, and Stitcher.