After spending a week with the BMW M5 CS, I’m still left gobsmacked by how stupendously fast it is. My only disappointment is that the majority of fans won’t get to experience or enjoy it. Not only did BMW only make a limited amount but they’re all accounted for, at least in the ‘States, anyway. However, if you want a taste, this new POV drive video from AutoTopNL puts you in the driver’s seat of BMW’s best car in ages.

This video walks you through some of the M5 CS’ best details, such as its incredibly cool yellow headlights, the carbon fiber hood that features an M5 CS logo on the inside of it, and its killer gold wheels.

However, the coolest looking part of the M5 CS is its interior. The M5 CS gets the same sort of carbon fiber bucket seats as the M3 and M4 (optional on those cars, standard on the M5 CS) but, more interestingly, it also gets bucket seats in the back as well. Replacing the traditional bench seat in the rear are two bucket seats built into the rear bulkhead. They’re not quite as awesome as the front seats but they’re still awesome and might actually be the coolest seats in the house.

But the real selling point of the BMW M5 CS is the way it handles. The combination of weight savings, suspension from the M8 Gran Coupe, increased front camber, and tweaks to the chassis have given the M5 CS handling far superior to any other M5 in history. It’s so good in fact, you can actually see the improvements in this video. Typically, you can’t really tell how responsive or agile a car is in a video like this but you can with the M5 CS.

I’ve driven almost every new performance BMW there is and the M5 CS is the best of them. Check this video out to see why.