This year’s Legends of the Autobahn featured as many great German cars as always. The location was a bit different this year but the location isn’t what makes Legends so much fun. The cars do that and the cars were great. As per usual, there was a great mix of brand-new cars and classics.

Some of the new cars seen at Legends were the new BMW M3 and M4, the M4 GT3 race car, and — most importantly — the BMW M5 CS. The latter of which is BMW’s hottest new car and potentially its most exciting. Another brand-new Bimmer at Legends, one that we’ve been dying to see, was the ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe. Both the M5 CS and B8 Gran Coupe are incredibly different machines but both are probably the best sedans to wear Roundels.

However, as always, the best cars were the classics. Cars like the iconic BMW 2002, a stunning BMW 2800 CS, and a few great E31-generation 8 Series’, just to name a few. There were even some more modern classics that made us smile, such as the E46 M3 and E36 M3.

Interestingly, there were some electric cars in attendance as well. Seeing cars like the BMW i4 and BMW iX sitting in the same area as cars like the original BMW 2002 was quite the sight. The i4 and iX are massive design departures from the iconic design languages of the past. So to see the new electric cars next to the classic cars that fans have loved for decades is… interesting.

As great as many of the more opulent, extravagant events are, Legends of the Autobahn is an event that seems like it’s for the real-deal enthusiasts. Instead of perfectly kept, ultra-low mileage vintage cars that have been stored in temperature-controlled garages, Legends features cars owned by enthusiasts that actually drive them. So check out this photo gallery to see some of the fantastic cars in Monterey.