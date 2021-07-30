A lot of people are saying that the BMW Z8 is the one car to get right now. That may be, but prices for the roadster have been going up for a while now, and if you want to make some money off it, you might want to be careful. At the same time, there are people out there who aren’t in it for the profits but they just want to buy and enjoy a proper Z8 because of what it stands for. In that case, the guys from Bring-a-Trailer might have something just for you.

Listed on the website right now you’ll find a 2001 BMW Z8 with just 23,000 miles on the clock. And it may be in the perfect spec for a lot of people. That’s because it’s finished in Titanium Silver Metallic, the color used in the James Bond movie that got a lot of people dreaming about it. The interior is done in Black Nappa Leather and looks absolutely pristine, as you would expect from a car with such a small number on the odometer.

Under the hood you’ll find the legendary 4.9-liter S62 V8 engine that also powered the BMW E39 M5 along with a manual gearbox, just like you’re supposed to have in such a roadster. The engine should be in great standing, as these mill are known to be resilient. The top is also black, for a striking contrast and the silver-finished 18″ wheels look impeccable. According to the seller, the car has a clean CarFax report and everything.

The price is now at $90,000 but it’s bound to go up by quite a lot. BMW Z8 models have been selling for six figures for quite some time now. At the moment, we’re in the first couple of days of bidding, so the action isn’t too hot. With six days left, you can rest assured that this beauty won’t go anywhere for less than $100,000. You can also check out the car in the video below.