For years, fans have had mixed opinions about the BMW Z8. There’s no questioning its beauty, as its Henrik Fisker-penned design has aged like fine wine. However, its driving experience hasn’t been as unanimously praised, as some fans appreciate its more relaxed, grand touring approach, while others feel that it isn’t enough of a driver’s car. However, realistically, few have ever driven the damn thing, due to its rarity and its cost. So if you haven’t, and you’d like to, have a watch of this new POV drive video from Tedward.

In typical Tedward fashion, this video puts you right in the driver’s seat of a car you’re most likely never going to drive. In this job, I have access to a lot of cars most people don’t, both classic and new, and it’s unlikely I’ll ever drive a Z8. So if you want to know what it’s like to drive one, videos like this are about as close as you’re gonna get.

Much has been said about the BMW Z8’s design and for good reason. It’s gorgeous. Its retro design perfectly encapsulates the classic roadster designs of the ’40s and ’50s and it’s very clear BMW’s own breathtaking 507 was its main inspiration. There isn’t a wrong line or bad angle on the Z8, a far cry from current BMW design.

However, not as much is said about its interior, which is a shame because it’s equally as special. With the Z8, Fisker’s team recognized that simple is better and the cabin of the Z8 looks sensational from the driver’s seat. Its vintage-looking steering wheel with three sets of four metallic spokes flank a perfectly circular horn and reside inside of a steering wheel rim so thin it looks like a Twizzler compared to modern BMW wheels. And the center-mounted dials, which are slanted toward the driver, look fantastic.

The best part, though, is the noise. From the driver’s seat, with the roof down, you get to hear the rumble of the E39 M5-derived 4.9-liter naturally aspirated V8. The E39 M5 was the only other car to get such a V8, so the BMW Z8 was the only way to hear it sans roof and it sounds glorious. That thunderous V8, paired with a six-speed manual, in a two-seat, grand-touring roadster seems absolutely intoxicating. Who cares if it isn’t a proper driver’s car? It’s a big, comfy, long-legged GT car with breathtaking looks and a rock ‘n roll soundtrack. What’s not to love?