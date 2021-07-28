Being the most powerful BMW ever made does bring a lot of pressure. The BMW M5 CS is that car. It’s also one that everyone seems to be talking about these days, as it’s being delivered to the first customers and proper reviews of it are popping up online. With its title comes a lot of responsibility and pressure to deliver, which is everyone that reviews it tries putting it through its paces.

The guys from Motorsport Magazine did it too, once they got their hands on it. The usual 0-100 km/h (62 mph) sprint wouldn’t be enough in this case, as it would only make for a video that’s about three seconds long. Therefore, they put together a run up to 270 km/h (168 mph), just to show how fast the BMW M5 CS is, even above the usual benchmark speed. It didn’t take much longer either, with the M5 CS going from 0-100 km/h in three seconds, 0-200 km/h in 10.2 seconds and 0-270 km/h in 21.3 seconds.

Those are impressive figures but, somehow, you would expect them to be. The M5 CS does have 627 horsepower (635 PS) coming out of the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 under the hood, 10 more than the Competition model. The torque figure remained the same, at 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) which is due to the limitations the gearbox has in this case. All this power is sent to the four corners of the car via an 8-speed automatic gearbox and the M xDrive all-wheel drive system.

Another trick that the M5 CS has up its sleeve is the weight. Less of it, to be precise. After all, that the whole point of having the CS badge on the boot. The measures applied by the M division on the CS make it about 230 lbs lighter than the equivalent M5 Competition and that’s due to usage of lighter materials overall, everywhere possible.