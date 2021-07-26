To celebrate the introduction of the legendary E31 model series 30 years ago, BMW Australia is now launching an exclusive, limited edition of the current 8 Series generation: the Heritage Edition models. The production run due for the Oz market will comprise just 9 examples, split across the three bodystyles: G14 Convertible, G15 Coupe and G16 Gran Coupe. Deliveries to clients are set to commence by the advent of Q4 this year.

The 8 Series Heritage Edition will come exclusively in 840i version and feature the classic rear-wheel drive, as to honor the E31 840Ci forerunning model. The 6-cylinder petrol engine underneath the hood develops 250 kW / 340 PS (335 hp) and 500 Nm, sending the output and torque to the rear axle via the 8-speed Steptronic Sport gearbox.

The limited edition 8 Series models are featured in the M Sport trim line and are also equipped with standard M Sport rear diff, M Sport brakes and adaptive M suspension. As to signal the impressive status of the exclusive models, the 8 Series Heritage Edition will boast a complete BMW Individual package inside and outside.

The choice of exterior paintwork and interior leather upholsteries will come in fixed combination and be limited to three for each body style, as follows:

BMW Individual Frozen Marina Bay Blue – BMW Individual Full Leather Merino Black

BMW Individual Frozen Black – BMW Individual Full Leather Merino Ivory White

BMW Individual Frozen Dark Silver – BMW Individual Full Leather Merino Tartufo/Black

The 9 exclusive luxury vehicles will come equipped with 20-inch M Sport Y-spoke 728M black finish wheels, M Sport red calipers and the M high-gloss Shadow Line exterior ornaments with extended content. Other distinctive customization measures for the 8 Series Heritage Edition will also include:

the Walknappa leather trimming for the upper part of the door covers,

the CraftedClarity glass application for the gear lever, iDrive knob, engine start button and volume controller,

the BMW Individual Piano Black finish trims for the dashboard,

and the M Alcanthara headliner in the Coupe and Gran Coupe models.

The inscription “Edition Heritage – 1/9” on the center console will visibly and proudly signal the unique character of these 8 Series models. Apart from that, the standard equipment list is as well impressive and rich, comprising the following:

active seat ventilation,

seat heating,

heated armrests,

soft-close doors

464-watt harmon/kardon surround sound system

BMW Head-Up Display,

Driving Assistant Professional (which integrates Active Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Steering and Lane Control Assistant)

Parking Assistant Plus package (includes Active Park Distance Control, Reversing Assistant and 3D view).

The pricing announced for the 9 units of 8 Series Heritage Edition heading for Australia will also be highly prohibitive: