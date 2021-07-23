The BMW Z3 M Coupe is a car that’s typically only loved by BMW enthusiasts. Outside of a group of Roundel-loving car nuts, few people even know what the Z3 M Coupe even is. In this new video from Hagerty, famous Porsche 911-fan Magnus Walker drives the Z3 M Coupe to see if it’s the next big thing.

To say that the Z3 M Coupe is an acquired taste would be an understatement. It’s not a pretty car, it’s not the fastest car, nor is it the best handling car. However, it’s incredibly unique, looks and drives like nothing else, and offers an experience that you simply can’t get from other cars. It’s a car that grows on you.

In this video, Walker visits Rob Seigel, potentially better known as the Hack Mechanic. He’s a big lover of BMWs and owns both the BMW Z3 M Coupe and a vintage 2002. Prior to buying the Z3 M Coupe, he owned a Porsche 911 SC but felt that the Z3 M Coupe was the more unique driving experience, so he kept it over the Porsche.

What makes a BMW Z3 M Coupe? It started out life as a standard Z3 Roadster but was then given a fixed hatchback roof, lowered and stiffened suspension, and — in the case of Seigel’s early model car — the same 3.2 liter inline-six as the E36 BMW M3. Later model cars received the 3.2 liter inline-six from the E46 M3. That engine makes 240 horsepower and 236 lb-ft of torque, which is enough to chuck the lightweight Z3 M Coupe around.

Does Walker like the BMW Z3 M Coupe, especially as a Porsche 911 fan? He seems to like it but also be a bit unsure of it. He thinks it’s a good modern classic and it’s mostly likely going to appreciate over time. He also gives it his stamp of approval as the next big thing.