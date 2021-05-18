German tuning specialist AC Schnitzer reveals an updated program for the MINI John Cooper Works Convertible LCI. This is the second facelift for the popular cabriolet and one that comes with a lot more power from AC Schnitzer. In standard form, the MINI JCW makes 170 kW/231 HP, but the tuning upgrade brings the power to 195 kW/265 HP. The engine upgrade is also paired with a louder AC Schnitzer stainless steel exhaust system.

On the outside, the customer has a choice of three versions in chrome, black or carbon – all in “Sport” design and all are also available solo as a pure end trim solution. There is also a new AC Schnitzer front grille, front splitter, decal sets and a rear skirt protection foil. The interior features the typical AC Schnitzer aluminum cover ”Black Line“ for the iDrive system controller and AC Schnitzer aluminum pedals.

AC Schnitzer also decided to improve handling by lowering the MINI’s center of gravity by approx. 20 – 30 mm at the front and 25 – 35 mm at the rear axle. All thanks to an AC Schnitzer spring kit. Of course, it wouldn’t be an AC Schnitzer project without the addition of custom wheels. The company offers their AC1 alloy wheels in BiColor, Anthracite or optional painted in black, fitted with 215/35 R 19 tires.

Click below for a photo gallery showing the MINI John Cooper Works Convertible LCI II by AC Schnitzer: