The BMW M440i Convertible is much more of a long-distance GT car than it is a performance car. Yes, it’s fast — thanks to a 3.0 liter, twin-turbocharged, 374 horsepower (Euro version) I6 — but that’s not its primary concern. Instead, it’s designed to cross continents, quickly and in “style”. However, if you want a bit of a harder edge to your M440i Convertible, then dAHler might have just the thing — its Competition line.

With dAHler’s new Competition Line BMW M440i Convertible, customers will get a Stage 1 engine upgrade, along with other options. The engine tune brings power up to 410 horsepower and a very healthy 610 Nm (449 lb-ft) of torque. That’s less power but almost as much torque as the BMW M4 Competition Convertible. If you want to get even spicier, you can opt for the Stage 2 tune, which bumps power yet again to 455 horsepower and 640 Nm (472 lb-ft) of torque. The tune is also WLTP Euro6d tested, meets EU/CH homologation, and a comes with a reliable supplementary warranty to the factory warranty.

Additionally, dAHler offers a new exhaust system, which comes with 90mm ceramic-coated exhaust tips, for added sound. It also gets an Eventuri intake, for even more of an upgraded noise. dAHler also offers the ability to control the exhaust flaps with the push of a button.

If you want better handling, too, dAHler offers a Sport Spring set, which lowers the suspension and has shocks tuned to work with BMW’s existing electronic damper control. So you can still press the Sport and Comfort buttons to switch the quality of the ride. However, if you want it even sportier, dAHler also offers a fully adjustable, three-way coilover kit, which can be adjusted for height, damper, and rebound.

As for wheels, you can get the dAHLer CDC1, which come either cast or forged, the latter of which drastically reducing weight. Either way, the wheel and tire sizes are 9×20 and 10×20 inches and 245/35ZR20 and 285/30ZR20, front to rear, respectively. All wheels come wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires.

This dAHLer tuning kit keeps most of the calm, cruiser look of the BMW M440i Convertible but just adds a bit more power, performance, and handling. If you’re looking for a bit of a harder edge for your M440i, this is a good place to start.