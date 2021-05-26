A day after the official unveil of the new 2022 BMW M4 Convertible, the folks at M decided to give us some new photos of the stylish and sporty cabriolet. The initial photo gallery focused on the exterior design and driving photos, but this updated photo gallery takes us inside the car. We also get to see some close-up details of the convertible. As we reported yesterday, the BMW M4 Convertible is based on the M4 Coupe, just with its roof chopped. With the roof down, its sleek body lines, smooth surfaces, and gracefully swollen wheel arches give it an elegant, yet muscular look. With the roof up, which is now a soft-top, it looks like a classy, performance GT car.

The new folding soft-top is 40-percent lighter than the outgoing hard-top, which does a few things. It allows for BMW to add the increased structural bracing required when removing the fixed roof, without adding as much to the overall curb weight. It also significantly reduces the center of gravity, versus the old car, which increases agility and provides better driving feel.

It opens and closes in eighteen seconds, this new roof, and can be operated at speeds up to 31 mph. Having a folding soft-top gives the new BMW M4 Convertible more trunk space than its predecessor. So now you get 9.0 cubic feet (284 liters) of space, which is up 1.2 cubic feet (34 liters) from before.

The BMW M4 Convertible will come in only Competition spec, giving it the full-beans 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque, from its 3.0 liter twin-turbo I6. That engine will only get an eight-speed auto and xDrive all-wheel drive. No manual, no rear-drive for the drop-top M4. According to BMW, 0-60 mph takes 3.6 seconds, which is a few ticks slower than all other M3 and M4 variants.

U.S. production begins in September of 2021 with market launch taking place in October. The U.S. MSRP is set at $86,300 plus $995 Destination. The 2022 M4 Competition Convertible with xDrive features two non-metallic colors, seven metallic colors and two frozen matte colors to choose from.

Alpine White

Sao Paulo Yellow (new)

Black Sapphire Metallic

Brooklyn Grey Metallic (new)

Isle of Man Green Metallic (new)

Portimao Blue Metallic

Toronto Red Metallic

Tanzanite Blue II Metallic

Individual Dravit Grey Metallic

Individual Frozen Brilliant White Metallic (new)

Individual Frozen Portimao Blue Metallic (new)

Interior Upholstery and Trim

A choice of four standard Extended Merino Leather and four optional Full Merino Leather interiors is available.