Swiss tuning shop dAHLer launches a new BMW project, this time based on the recently unveiled BMW 128ti. The abbreviation – which stands for “Turismo Internazionale” – was used to indicate the most powerful models in the BMW 02 series, namely the 1600 ti and the 2002 ti. BMW did more than just add another letter with the 2002 tii: the “Turismo Internazionale Iniezione” variant was powered by a 130 hp 2.0 liter four-cylinder engine with a Kugelfischer mechanical fuel injection system.

Now that the “ti” moniker was restored to life, several tuners are starting to put their own touches on the hot hatch. The Swiss BMW tuning specialists boosted the four-cylinder turbo engine (B48A20M1) from the factory-set 195 kW (265 hp) and 400 Nm up to 230 kW (313 hp) and a maximum torque of 500 Nm. As with all dAHLer competition line projects, the performance enhancements of course have been WLTP-E6d-temp-tested and homologated for the EU and Swiss markets – including TUEV approval, even with the optional Eventuri carbon fiber intake system.

The twin-tube exhaust built by dAHLer from high-grade stainless steel has also been homologated for the EU and Swiss markets and, thanks to its CAN bus-controlled exhaust valves, still emits a deep roar from its ceramic-coating dAHLer tailpipes, which have an imposing diameter of 114 millimeters.

Thanks to a performance coilover suspension built by dAHLer, which features adjustable compression and rebound damping – as well as height adjustment – the 128ti gets improved driving dynamics. A set of sport springs specifically tailored to BMW’s electronic damper control (EDC) system is also available as an alternative.

Furthermore, a new set of wheels were added. The dAHLer CDC1 FORGED ultra-lightweight wheels have been specifically designed to accommodate the beefy brakes. The wheels measure 8×20″ and sit in the 128ti’s wheel wells along with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires (245/30ZR20).

The exterior design of the 128tii (F40) DCL dAHLer competition line is rounded off with wing-mirror housings in keeping with the snappy BMW M look, which also hold TUEV approval. The passenger compartment has also been upgraded by dAHLer competition line, with soft foot mats in the foot wells and own-brand aluminum pedals set to be launched soon.